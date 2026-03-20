



Torrevieja’s Municipal Animal Shelter arranged almost 300 adoptions of dogs and cats during 2025, according to Animal Protection Councillor Concha Sala, who has presented the shelter’s annual activity report.

In total, 201 cats and 84 dogs found new homes during the year. The councillor also thanked local animal welfare groups — Alma de Gato, CES, Animalistas, La Voz de los Gatos and ADAT — for their continued support and cooperation.

Working alongside these organisations, the shelter continued its sterilisation programme for both domestic and colony animals. During 2025, a total of 88 dogs and 662 cats were sterilised, including cats from feral colonies and animals taken in by the shelter.

The shelter also processed 139 animal abandonment orders, involving 69 dogs and 70 cats. In addition, the council began officially recording requests from owners wishing to surrender animals to the local authority. There were 34 such requests, although fewer than 20 were accepted, and only in justified cases under current animal welfare laws.

Animal collection services remained busy throughout the year, with the municipal dog catcher making frequent call-outs. August was the busiest month with 195 outings, while December saw the lowest number with 123.

Veterinary technical services under the Animal Protection Department issued 54 responsible ownership notices, focusing on animal welfare, abandonment prevention and mistreatment. The local environmental police, working closely with the department, carried out even more interventions, some of them linked to possible sanctions.

The shelter also took in a large number of animals due to loss, accidents and other circumstances. A total of 476 cats entered the shelter, of which 21 were reunited with their families. Sadly, 84 died, many as a result of road accidents, illness or similar causes.

The facility also received significant numbers of wild birds, including seagulls, swifts and kestrels, which were transferred, with the help of the municipal biologist, to Alicante’s Santa Faz Wildlife Recovery Centre.

Summary: Torrevieja’s Municipal Animal Shelter had a busy 2025, with nearly 300 adoptions, hundreds of sterilisations, 139 abandonment cases and 476 cats taken in. The shelter also handled injured and lost wildlife, while the council praised staff and volunteers for their year-round commitment to animal welfare.