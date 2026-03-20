



Orihuela Council has begun improvement works on Avenida del Cabo in the Cabo Roig residential area, a long-requested project requested by local residents that represents an investment of more than €200,000.

The works were visited on Friday morning by Orihuela Mayor Pepe Vegara, along with Infrastructure Councillor Víctor Valverde, Coast Councillor Manuel Mestre, and Cabo Roig deputy mayor Melissa Sian. The project, which started this week, is focused mainly on upgrading public lighting along one of the main roads in Orihuela Costa, replacing the old sodium vapour lamps with high-efficiency LED technology.

Infrastructure Councillor Víctor Valverde described the project as a major improvement on one of the coast’s busiest roads, heavily used throughout the year and especially during the summer. He said the new lighting will bring significant energy savings, reduce CO₂ emissions, and, above all, greatly improve visibility and safety.

Valverde added that the project goes beyond lighting alone. It also includes accessibility improvements, new vertical and road markings, the removal of deteriorated vegetation from the central median, and targeted resurfacing work. He said the intervention will improve safety, mobility and the overall appearance of the avenue.

Coast Councillor Manuel Mestre said the works form part of a broader programme of investment along the Orihuela coastline. He acknowledged that progress may not be as fast as the council would like, but said important projects are now moving forward both on the coast and across the wider municipality.

Mestre also pointed to other recent works, including Calle de los Pinos and Barranco Rubio, and announced future projects such as improvements to Avenida Miguel de Cervantes and the renovation of children’s playgrounds. He said the current government team is serious, responsible and delivering on its commitments, adding that the coast had been neglected for years in areas such as roads, lighting and gardens, and that this situation is now being reversed.

Cabo Roig deputy mayor Melissa Sian welcomed the start of the works, describing them as a necessary investment that residents have been waiting for for a long time.

Mayor Pepe Vegara said the project is a clear example of the government’s commitment to Orihuela Costa, calling the area “a real jewel” and stressing that this long-awaited improvement responds directly to a historic neighbourhood demand.