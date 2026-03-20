



The body of a man has been found in La Pedrera reservoir after a large-scale search operation led by the Guardia Civil.

The search began after the disappearance of a 47-year-old Spanish man near the Tajo-Segura transfer canal in Fortuna, Murcia, on March 15. Since then, officers, firefighters and specialist rescue teams had been combing the canal route across both Murcia and Alicante provinces.

The grim discovery was made on the morning of March 20, when a Guardia Civil drone spotted the body in the reservoir, in the Jacarilla area of Alicante, close to the point where water from the transfer system flows into the lake. Specialist divers from Alicante’s GEAS underwater unit, supported by firefighters, then recovered the body.

Investigators believe the deceased is the missing man from Fortuna. A family spokesperson has identified him, although formal procedures are still under way.

The search operation involved an extensive sweep of tunnels, aqueducts and open stretches of the transfer canal. The Segura Hydrographic Confederation (CHS) also assisted by reducing the water flow to help search teams.

The Guardia Civil has kept the investigation open while officers work to establish the full circumstances of the death. However, early indications suggest there are no signs of violence and no evidence of third-party involvement, pending the results of the autopsy.

The operation brought together patrols from the Torrevieja Citizen Security Company, the GEAS underwater unit, the USECIC public security unit from Torrevieja, firefighters from Alicante Province and aerial support from the Guardia Civil drone team.

For now, attention turns to the post-mortem examination, which is expected to confirm exactly how the man died after this tragic six-day search.