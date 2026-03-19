



Walkers are still ignoring the closures and passing through dangerous sections of Orihuela Costa’s prized coastal path, while the council waits for permission to begin repairs.

Two sections of the seafront walkway between Cala Capitán and La Caleta in Orihuela Costa have been shut for safety reasons after recent rain caused ground collapses and raised fears of further landslides. Local Police sealed off the affected areas a week ago, but it seems that the warning measures appear to be failing.

One of the damaged stretches, close to the Marejada viewpoint, covers around 10 metres. Although barriers were put in place, they have reportedly been moved aside, allowing people to continue walking through as normal, with no clear warning of the danger.

At a second point near the Catalejo viewpoint, the path has been marked off but not fully closed to pedestrians. There, a small, laminated notice warns in Spanish and English of the risk of collapse, but its size and poor positioning mean many walkers simply do not see it.

The result is a worrying free-for-all on one of the Vega Baja’s best-known coastal routes, which remains busy all year round. The danger is especially pressing with Easter approaching, when visitor numbers are expected to rise sharply.

Orihuela’s Coast Department says it has already asked the Costas authority for the necessary permission to start repair works, but everything now depends on their response arriving in time.

The situation is particularly embarrassing because the route forms part of the Cabo Roig Blue Trail, an environmental quality mark renewed every year since 2021.

The 2.5-kilometre path is one of the area’s flagship scenic walks, known for its viewpoints, geology, wildlife and historic landmarks, including the 16th-century Cabo Roig watchtower.