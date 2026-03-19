



It was Autumn when we played here previously and after the amazing weather of St. Patrick’s Day yesterday, we weren’t disappointed and had a lovely sunny day, albeit a tad breezy. There were a few Guinness-heads lurking so we hoped the fresh air and exercise would clear those hangovers quickly. It did! The course was, overall, in good condition. The greens were fast and a little sandy but as they are so undulating, you have to have your wits about you.

40 headed off with a solo guest and the scores were tidy, just like the course:

Gold: Steve Webb (38 points)

Silver: Will Fenn (34 points)

Bronze: Martin Readman (40 points and best score of the day)

The Twos Pot was halved between Roger Webb and Humphrey Kelleher and the Nearest the Pins winning a sleeve of balls each were Darren Hancock (2nd), Rod East (6th), John Simmons (10th) and Humphrey Kelleher (14th). Good Job Guys. Rita East received the coveted “McBride Bottle” with a score of an age she wished she were again… The football card pot was won taken by Colin “Smudger” Smith with Bolton.

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Winners pictured (L to R) Lee “President” Eastman (also deputising as PBomber), Darren Hancock (another sneaky PBomber but 2nd in Gold), Martin Readman (Bronze), Steve Webb (Gold) and Will Fenn (Silver). The lady with the wine disappeared off quickly to drink it!