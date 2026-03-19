



Spain has become the first country in Europe to introduce paid menstrual leave, marking a significant development in workplace and health policy. Under the new measure, women experiencing severe menstrual symptoms may take up to five days off per month, provided they have medical approval.

The policy is being presented as a landmark step in recognising the impact that severe period pain and related symptoms can have on daily life and work. Supporters say the move helps address a long-overlooked health issue and offers practical support to women affected by debilitating menstrual conditions.

The measure has attracted widespread attention because it places menstrual health more clearly within the framework of labour rights and public health. By allowing medically certified leave, the policy aims to ensure that women suffering serious symptoms are not forced to work through intense pain or discomfort.

Spain’s decision is being described as historic because no other European country had previously introduced this form of paid menstrual leave at national level. The reform may now influence wider debate across Europe about how employers and governments respond to women’s health needs in the workplace.

The new law has been welcomed by many as a progressive step toward better protection, dignity and recognition for women dealing with severe menstrual pain.