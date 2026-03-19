



Council awards two-year supply contract worth €1.1 million for the town centre and districts, and €1.4 million for the coast

Orihuela City Council has awarded a €2.56 million fuel supply contract for vehicles used in street cleaning and municipal solid waste collection, underlining the scale and cost of keeping the municipality clean.

The contract, awarded to BP Energía España, will run for two years, with the option of a one-year extension. It is split into two lots to cover the whole municipal area. The first, for the urban centre and outlying districts, has a maximum value of €1.15 million, while the second, covering Orihuela Costa, is worth €1.41 million.

The agreement includes an 11.10 per cent discount on the fuel price in force at the time of supply, a measure aimed at containing costs during the life of the contract. The company will also be required to submit detailed monthly reports on refuelling, allowing the council to keep close track of fleet consumption.

The contract also covers the supply of urea for service vehicles and allows for the total value to be increased by up to 20 per cent if operational demand rises.

Councillor for Street Cleaning and Waste Collection Rocío Ortuño said the deal is vital to ensure the day-to-day running of a service she described as essential for maintaining cleanliness and public health across Orihuela’s neighbourhoods, districts and coastal area.