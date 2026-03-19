



Officers search a premises in La Regia and seize 6 kilos of marijuana, 300 grams of hashish, 50 grams of hallucinogenic mushrooms and drug-use paraphernalia.

The Orihuela Local Police night shift carried out an operation at a business premises in the La Regia area of the coast, which resulted in the closure of the establishment and the seizure of various items and substances.

After conducting a thorough search, officers found and confiscated nearly 6 kilos of marijuana, 300 grams of hashish, 50 grams of hallucinogenic mushrooms, and utensils intended for consumption and packaging, as well as cash allegedly linked to the illegal activity.

During the operation, several people present at the premises were reported for possession of illegal and psychotropic substances. An investigation has also been opened into those responsible for the establishment for an alleged offence against public health.

All seized material, together with the cash and other items recovered, has been placed at the disposal of the courts.

Local Police have stressed that public cooperation is essential and have urged residents to report any suspicious activity.

Control operations

A few days earlier, officers arrested two people as alleged perpetrators of an offence against public health after seizing 8.8 kilos of a plant substance resembling marijuana during a preventive traffic stop carried out on the Orihuela coastline on Calle Salvador Dalí, in the Playa Flamenca area. During the operation, officers stopped a BMW X6 with German registration plates, occupied by two men.

During a search of the boot, officers found a cardboard box that had been sealed shut. It also contained a concealment system made of polyurethane foam, apparently designed to make the contents harder to detect.

They also found a Bulgarian identity card that turned out to be fake, hidden inside the phone case of one of the detainees.