



La Campaneta says it has had enough. The small district, home to around 1,200 residents, has launched a furious protest against what it sees as years of abandonment by Orihuela City Council, with locals warning that the situation has become intolerable. Broken bins, piles of rubbish, rats, crumbling pavements, no resurfacing and potholes that fill with water whenever it rains have become symbols of what residents call total neglect.

At the centre of the revolt is local mayor Francisco Malia, who says he has spent almost three years pleading with the council for improvements, only to be told to wait. His verdict is scathing: La Campaneta feels forgotten, dismissed and treated as if it does not matter. He describes a village where residents are forced off pavements and onto the main road because even bins have been left blocking pedestrian access.

The frustration has now hardened into political anger. A new neighbourhood association has been formed to say “enough is enough”, accusing the council of failing to provide even the most basic services.

Residents say Orihuela is too large, too scattered and too badly managed to meet the needs of all its outlying communities. Their warning is explosive: if this government cannot govern, it should resign; if the municipality itself is unworkable, then segregation must be seriously considered.

Although councillors have promised minor works, including repairs to the only playground and resurfacing near the pharmacy, residents remain unconvinced. Their message is brutally clear: act now, before La Campaneta is allowed to fall apart completely.