



Orihuela’s consumer voucher schemes are under fresh scrutiny after Ciudadanos demanded an audit of every campaign run between 2022 and 2025, warning that any irregularities could be sent straight to anti-corruption prosecutors.

The party has asked the ruling PP-Vox government for access to all files linked to the town’s shopping voucher programmes, including both council-funded and provincial schemes, to examine whether the contracts were awarded lawfully and whether the procedures were above board.

The move follows the arrest of Carlos Baño, president of both the Alicante Chamber of Commerce and Facpyme — the organisation that handled all of Orihuela’s voucher campaigns in recent years and is now under investigation over alleged fraud involving public subsidies.

Ciudadanos spokesman José Aix said the situation raises serious concerns, especially as Facpyme allegedly won every tender and, according to him, was at times the only bidder in processes with deadlines of just three days.

The party says there are at least 12 administrative files that must be checked for legality. Particular attention is being paid to the 2025 Christmas campaign, which involved more than €430,000 from council funds, including over €30,000 in management costs for Facpyme.

Ciudadanos says those expenses must be fully justified and has made its warning clear: if it finds anything suspicious, the case will be taken to the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office.