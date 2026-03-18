



A routine flight from London Stansted to Alicante turned into a full-blown airborne drama after a gang of rowdy passengers forced crew to call in police before the plane had even landed.

Around ten troublemakers reportedly caused havoc in the cabin during the final stretch of the journey, leaving staff with no choice but to raise the alarm and demand officers be waiting on the runway.

As tensions soared, air traffic controllers at Alicante-Elche Airport scrambled to speed up the landing, clearing the way for a swift touchdown so police could step in fast.

Passengers on board were left stunned as the chaos unfolded, with witnesses describing a “nightmare” atmosphere as crew struggled to contain the disruption.

The plane was met on arrival by officers ready to take control of the situation, with the unruly group facing possible fines—or worse—if their behaviour is deemed criminal.

While such mid-air meltdowns are rare, strict protocols kicked in as authorities moved quickly to restore order after a flight few onboard will forget in a hurry.