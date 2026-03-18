



A savage street fight left residents in shock in the normally quiet town of Albatera after one man was found sitting on the pavement with a screwdriver embedded in the side of his head.

The horrifying violence unfolded on the evening of March 13, 2026, in Calle Vicente Pardo, in the Vega Baja area, at around 6.30pm to 6.40pm. Emergency services were flooded with calls reporting a brutal confrontation between two men in the street.

When officers arrived, they discovered one of the men, aged 37, seriously injured with the tool lodged in the left side of his head.

In a tense race against time, police took the crucial decision not to remove the screwdriver, fearing it could trigger catastrophic bleeding or cause even more severe brain damage. Instead, they stabilised the object and kept the victim under close watch until paramedics reached the scene.

The injured man was later rushed to Elche General Hospital for emergency treatment.

The second man involved in the fight appeared shortly afterwards at the health centre in Catral, where he sought treatment for serious facial injuries.

Both men were detained as investigators began piecing together the shocking chain of events. The case is being treated as one involving serious bodily harm and possible attempted homicide.

Early reports indicate the violence erupted after a heated argument, although the exact motive remains unclear. Locals and social media users have circulated multiple theories, including claims of a financial dispute, personal tensions or possible links to drug activity, but none of these explanations has been officially confirmed.

Witnesses say one of the men may have initially attacked the other with a screwdriver before the weapon was used again during the struggle, leaving the victim with the devastating head injury.

In the aftermath, disturbing videos and images recorded by bystanders began spreading online. Some show the wounded man on the ground as officers try to help him before paramedics arrive. Social media users have also shared alleged X-ray images said to show the metal object inside his skull.

The investigation is now being led by the Guardia Civil’s Judicial Police, who are working to establish exactly how the blood-soaked clash unfolded.

For now, Albatera remains stunned by a street fight of almost unimaginable brutality.