



A massive joint operation by the Guardia Civil and the Tax Agency’s Customs Surveillance Service has busted a criminal network smuggling 650 tons of dangerous waste from the port of Santa Cruz de Tenerife to multiple African countries.

The gang, which included 32 suspects and four companies based in Tenerife, Gran Canaria, and Mallorca, used fake invoices and shell businesses to disguise the toxic cargo as safe and legally cleared, experts say.

Authorities discovered containers filled with electrical and electronic waste, including motors and compressors from discarded fridges, sent abroad without proper decontamination. The untreated devices released harmful gases, posing serious risks to human health and the environment. The haul also included auto parts, 38 tons of fire extinguishers, and even cars, vans, and trucks exported with falsified documentation. In total, the illegal shipments amounted to around 650 tons of hazardous waste and 86 tons of non-hazardous trash, with an estimated street value of €800,000.

The criminal network operated with five key leaders, handling logistics, documentation, and shipments, ensuring the operation ran smoothly while masking its true nature.

Experts warn that illegal hazardous waste trafficking is a growing global problem, with strict penalties under Spanish law and international agreements like the Basel Convention, which aims to tightly regulate cross-border movements of toxic waste.

This operation highlights the dangers of unregulated waste exports and the ingenuity of criminal networks in evading inspection—all at the expense of public safety and the environment.

For further information, contact the Guardia Civil Press Office in Santa Cruz de Tenerife.