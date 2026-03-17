



The Municipal Theatre of Torrevieja was once again filled to capacity on Sunday morning (March 15) as it hosted the second Family Concert organized by the Francisco Casanovas Association at 12:00 p.m.

Under the title “Sound of music” the Casanovas Orchestra delivered a delightful concert inspired by the beloved musical The Sound of Music.

The performance featured soprano María Sabater as soloist and was conducted by José Francisco Sánchez, with narration by José Miguel Toro. The script and musical arrangements were prepared by Juan Francisco Cayuelas, with technical collaboration from Aylín Aldinger, coordination by Julia Vicedo, and Miguel Guerrero serving as stage manager.

The musical performance was accompanied by projected images of Austrian landscapes and scenes from the film. Students from ArtkHome Academy, directed by Taras Khomyak, also took part in the concert.

One of the highlights of the morning came when they joined the soloist and the orchestra to perform well-known songs such as “Do-Re-Mi,” “Edelweiss,” and “So Long, Farewell,” with the audience enthusiastically joining in.

The concert concluded with a standing ovation from the audience, and as a special encore the orchestra returned to perform “Do-Re-Mi” once again.

The Francisco Casanovas Association also took the opportunity to thank José Miguel Toro, Taras Khomyak, and Aylín Aldinger for their collaboration with the orchestra, presenting them with a small token of appreciation.

Among those attending the event were Torrevieja city councillors Federico Alarcón, Domingo Paredes, Ricardo Recuero, Concha Sala, and Antonio Vidal, along with representatives from several local organizations.

The Casanovas Orchestra’s next concert will take place on Sunday, May 10 at 12:00 p.m. at the Municipal Theatre of Torrevieja, under the title “A Great Concert for Everyone”