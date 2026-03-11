



The Guardia Civil has arrested a young man in Torre Pacheco suspected of committing around ten property-related crimes, including vehicle and shop break-ins, theft and bank card fraud.

The arrest was carried out as part of Operation “Fauron”, launched by officers in the Region of Murcia after a noticeable rise in property crimes in the municipality.

Investigators believe the suspect was responsible for a series of offences that included breaking into parked vehicles and commercial premises, stealing valuables and cash, and fraudulently using bank cards taken from victims.

The investigation began in November, when officers from the Guardia Civil’s citizen security units detected a spike in crimes targeting vehicles and businesses across the town. Detailed inspections at crime scenes and further inquiries allowed investigators to establish the suspect’s modus operandi and identify the alleged offender.

According to police, most of the targets were vehicles parked on public streets and shops in the town centre, where the suspect carried out both theft and break-ins to obtain cash and items that could easily be resold. In several cases, stolen bank cards were later used for fraudulent transactions.

Despite his young age, the suspect reportedly has an extensive criminal record. Investigators say he took numerous precautions to avoid detection, including concealing his face with clothing during the crimes and sleeping in abandoned or isolated buildings on the outskirts of the town to evade capture.

Once officers had gathered sufficient evidence, a search operation was launched to locate him. However, the suspect had left the country, delaying his arrest while investigators continued to track his movements.

A few days ago, police confirmed he had returned to Torre Pacheco, prompting an intensified search operation that ultimately led to his arrest as the suspected perpetrator of multiple offences including burglary, theft and fraud through the illegal use of bank cards.

The investigation remains ongoing, and further charges have not been ruled out.