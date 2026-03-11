



Officers from the Torrevieja Local Police rescued three cats that had become trapped inside a parked vehicle in the Vistalegre car park after receiving a report from concerned members of the public.

Upon arrival, officers discovered that the animals had entered the vehicle through the engine compartment and were hiding underneath the car. After carrying out the necessary checks, the police carefully removed the cats from the underside of the vehicle, ensuring the animals’ safety throughout the operation.

The cats were successfully rescued and released unharmed.

Authorities have reminded motorists of the importance of checking the engine area and under the vehicle before starting their car, as animals sometimes seek shelter in these spaces, particularly during cooler or wet weather.

Police also thanked residents for their prompt reporting, noting that public cooperation is vital in allowing emergency services to respond quickly in situations involving animal welfare.