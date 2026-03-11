



La Murada will host the 23rd edition of the “Carmen and Joaquín Memorial” Duathlon this Saturday, March 14, with more than 200 athletes expected to participate. The event was presented by Víctor Sigüenza, Orihuela’s Sports Councillor, alongside Paco Belmonte and José Caselles from Club Tragamillas.

An official race on both the Valencian Community and Murcia regional calendars, the duathlon is renowned for its high level of competition and strong participation. Councillor Sigüenza highlighted the event’s significance and praised the dedication of the athletes.

Paco Belmonte of Club Tragamillas emphasized the importance of bringing sporting events across the municipality and announced the upcoming “Playas de Orihuela” Triathlon, scheduled for May 23 along the coastline.

The competition will have an international dimension, featuring members of the Hungarian triathlon team, led by world-class athlete Csongor Lehmann, who placed eighth in the recent Paris Olympics. José Caselles noted, “It’s rare to have the chance to compete alongside top-level athletes, and La Murada will offer that opportunity once again this year.” The University of Alicante triathlon team, one of Spain’s best, will also take part.

The race will include around 200 participants from more than 40 clubs across eight individual categories for both men and women—youth, junior, under-23, elite, and four veteran levels—plus one team category. Cash prizes will be awarded to the top three overall finishers. The course consists of a 5 km run, a 20 km bike segment, and a concluding 2.5 km run, supervised by judges from the Valencian Triathlon Federation.

Organised by Club Tragamillas, the event is supported by the Sports and Rural Development Councils and local businesses. Registrations remain open until Wednesday, March 11 at 11:30 PM. Security will be managed by the Local Police, Civil Protection, Red Cross, Vega Baja Amateur Radio Association, Club Tragamillas volunteers, and several local community groups.