



The Los Alcázares City Council has approved a new recruitment process to strengthen the municipality’s Local Police force, with at least four new officer positions set to be filled.

The decision was ratified by the municipal Governing Board, which approved the regulations that will govern the selection process for new officers. The move is intended to reinforce public safety and enhance the operational capacity of the Local Police service.

Initially, the recruitment process will cover four positions: two mobility posts already included in the municipal staffing plan and two additional posts incorporated into the recently approved 2026 Municipal Budget.

The approved guidelines also allow for any additional vacancies that arise before the selection process begins—such as those resulting from retirements or other administrative circumstances—to be included. This approach is designed to ensure that the recruitment drive fully reflects the actual staffing needs of the police force and prevents positions from remaining vacant.

The initiative forms part of a broader strategy outlined in the 2026 Municipal Budget to improve security in Los Alcázares. Measures include strengthening the structure of the Local Police, recruiting additional officers and expanding the use of video surveillance systems across the municipality.

Councillor for the Interior Mari Carmen Guevara said the recruitment process represents a further step in reinforcing the town’s security services.

“With this new measure we are increasing the number of Local Police officers so we can continue working effectively and respond to any security issues that may arise in Los Alcázares,” she said.

Guevara also highlighted recent improvements to the organisation and resources of the force, noting that the council has worked to strengthen its operational structure and equipment. Among the upgrades is the acquisition of three new police vehicles, which are expected to improve response times and increase police presence on local streets.

The municipal government said the recruitment initiative reflects its ongoing commitment to implementing the measures set out in the 2026 budget and ensuring that public services have the resources needed to provide an effective response to both residents and visitors.