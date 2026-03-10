



The Torrevieja Local Police have stepped up enforcement on Personal Mobility Vehicles (PMVs) to improve road safety and ensure riders comply with legal requirements, following a rise in accidents involving e-scooters in the city.

During recent operations, officers carried out targeted checks at two key locations. At Calle Ramón Gallud intersecting with Calle Orihuela, five PMVs were stopped. All users were fined and the scooters impounded for lacking the mandatory civil liability insurance (SOA).

Later, at Calle Monje and Calle Bielsa with Calle César Mateo Cid, four more PMVs were intercepted, with all vehicles similarly immobilized and their riders penalized for operating without insurance.

Authorities remind riders that operating a PMV without the required insurance can lead to hefty fines, impoundment, and full personal liability in the event of an accident.

The increase in e-scooter use, particularly among young residents and tourists, has prompted the city to combine strict enforcement with public education, stressing that safety on Torrevieja’s streets is a shared responsibility.

The police emphasize that these checks are part of a continuous campaign to protect riders, pedestrians, and other road users alike.