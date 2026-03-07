



The Popular Party (PP) of Orihuela has thrown its support behind the construction of a second health center in Orihuela Costa, highlighting the urgent need for expanded healthcare services in the fast-growing coastal area.

Councilor for Health, Irene Celdrán, explained that expanding the existing Aguamarina health center is not feasible because the proposed plot is classified as a road in the urban development plan, making construction there legally impossible.

Attempting to “regularize” the site would involve a complex, years-long urban planning process with no guarantee of approval, and even if completed, the space would remain too small to meet residents’ needs.

Orihuela Costa’s large geographic spread and the current health center’s location at one end of the area mean many residents face long travel distances for care, while the population continues to grow and age.

The PP emphasizes that the Villarosa municipal plot chosen for the new center meets all urban planning requirements and will bring healthcare closer to a significant portion of residents, providing a viable, long-term solution rather than a temporary stopgap.

Celdrán also criticized previous administrations, noting that opportunities to improve coastal healthcare were missed over years of governance, including promises to tender the Aguamarina expansion in 2022 that never materialized.

The PP stresses that their approach prioritizes real, implementable solutions over political controversy, ensuring Orihuela Costa’s residents receive accessible, adequate healthcare now and in the future.

This new health center reflects the need to adapt services to a growing, aging population and to plan infrastructure that genuinely meets the long-term needs of the community.

RELATED NEWS:

Orihuela’s mayor champions 2nd Health Centre for Coast