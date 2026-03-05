



An exhibition celebrating the achievements of working women has opened in La Lonja de Orihuela, highlighting the contributions of women across a wide range of professions and sectors.

Titled “Voices and Trades: Working Women”, the exhibition has been organised by the Equality Department of the Orihuela City Council and features the work of local artist Fabiola Andreu. The collection pays tribute to women whose careers and dedication have helped shape social, cultural and economic life in the region.

Through a series of portraits and artistic interpretations, Andreu shines a spotlight on women working in fields as varied as law, science, healthcare, the arts, education and business. The exhibition aims to highlight both the diversity of women’s professional roles and the importance of continuing the push toward genuine gender equality in the workplace.

Among the women represented are lawyer Vanesa Amat, archaeologist M. Carmen Sánchez Mateo, trauma surgeon Silvia Correoso, theatre director Manuela García, entrepreneur Rocío Pajares, pharmacist Julia Valoria and judge Elena García Moreno. Others featured include veterinarian Mar Andreu, philosopher Ana Mas, civil and water-structures engineer Mari Loli Ortuño, and Pilar Fabregat, director of the Cathedral’s children’s choir.

Hairdressers Teresa Pacheco and Ana Mora also appear in the collection, alongside representatives of community groups such as the Jacarilla-based associations Mujeres Claras and Mujeres por Mujeres.

The artist herself is also included in the exhibition with a symbolic piece titled Woman Escaping the Frame, which explores themes of freedom and the breaking of imposed limits.

At the opening ceremony, Equality Councillor Agustina Rodríguez said the exhibition demonstrates how women continue to build their own life projects, achieve professional success and drive social change. She emphasised that women have played a fundamental role in shaping society and that the stories highlighted in the exhibition reflect decades of perseverance, innovation and commitment to equality.

“Voices and Trades: Working Women” will remain open to visitors at La Lonja until March 31.