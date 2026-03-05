



Back to La Serena today, and we hadn’t been here since October. A late‑night call for a box of balls – because it’s “that course with all the water” – isn’t uncommon, so accurate and careful golf is very much the order of the day if you don’t want to end up with a mortgage‑sized golf ball bill.

It was a cooler day than last week, when we enjoyed sunshine and 22°C, although a Calima hung in the air, making conditions hazy and, despite that, fairly cool with a stiff breeze. We are still seeing smaller fields at the moment, thanks to holidays and various goings‑on in the wider world (including the odd padel‑induced wrist fracture).

The course itself was in relatively good condition, with plenty of fairway repairs clearly underway and bedding in nicely. The greens appeared quick at first, but putts slowed noticeably as the round went on. Recent dry weather may have played a part, despite regular course watering.

Nearest‑the‑pin honours were claimed by Greame Millington (3rd), Nigel Hinds (9th), Kenny Winton (15th) and Mike Stott on the 17th. There was also a veritable plethora of twos, courtesy of Greame Millington, Issy Wiggins‑Turner, Phil de Lacy and Martin Readman.

There were some solid results today, as follows:

Gold: Mike Stott (34 points)

Silver: Charlie Jackson (32 points)

Bronze: Kevin Whiting (36 points)

The notorious McBride Bottle – named at this course last year following the sad loss of our member Norman McBride – was this time received by John Simmons (ouch). The football card was Sunderland, with Peter Harding taking the pot.

Next week we head north to El Plantio. There are also a few action pictures this week, as we were given just one job – to take a winners’ photo – and still managed to fail. Sorry, Secretary! So, here are Messrs. Eastman, Harding and Wade Palmer and Mr. Merga in full flow.