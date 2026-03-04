



The President of the Consell Escolar de la Comunitat Valenciana (CECV), Juan Salvador Oliver, visited Torrevieja Town Hall this week to present the “Your Voice Matters” campaign to the local educational community.

The meeting, held in the plenary chamber, brought together school principals, senior management teams, and members of the Municipal School Council. Mayor Eduardo Dolón and Councillor for Education Ricardo Recuero were also in attendance.

The visit forms part of a regional tour taking place during the 2025/2026 academic year, aimed at strengthening direct contact between the CECV and school communities across the Valencian Community. Oliver explained that this was the first time the regional body had travelled to Torrevieja, with the dual objective of outlining the Council’s advisory role in non-university education and listening directly to the needs and projects of local schools.

He highlighted the CECV’s role in issuing reports on educational regulations published by the regional government and promoting participation in school councils. The campaign seeks to encourage dialogue on inclusion, coexistence, co-education, innovation, and participation in school council elections.

Oliver also announced the launch of the first Consell Escolar Awards to recognise individuals and groups working to improve education, along with a new initiative promoting awareness of the region’s natural parks among students.

Mayor Dolón welcomed the visit, stressing the importance of institutional support for Torrevieja’s Municipal School Council and underlining the need to respond to the city’s growing student population through continued coordination with the regional education authorities.

The session concluded with school representatives sharing proposals and concerns, reinforcing the campaign’s participatory focus and the Council’s commitment to ongoing dialogue with local education communities.