



The Town Hall of Pilar de la Horadada has launched two new employment and training programmes aimed at unemployed residents: the “Proempleos XIII” Gardening Workshop and the “Horadada II Workshop School” specialising in educational leisure activities for children and young people.

Both initiatives are funded by the Valencian regional government’s Directorate General for Employment and Training and LABORA (Valencian Employment and Training Service). They combine classroom-based learning with paid practical work, allowing participants to gain professional qualifications while carrying out projects of public benefit within the municipality.

The launch event was led by Mayor José María Pérez and Employment Councillor Susi Sánchez, who welcomed the students and teaching staff. The mayor described the programmes as a firm commitment to practical training and quality employment, offering new professional opportunities to local residents.

Each project includes one director, one trainer and ten student workers, meaning a total of 20 participants across both schemes.

The Gardening Employment Workshop will run for a full year, during which trainees will alternate between theory and hands-on work maintaining and improving municipal parks, gardens and green areas.

Meanwhile, the Educational Leisure Workshop School includes an initial three months of specialist training followed by nine months of contracted work. Participants will develop the skills needed to design and lead educational leisure activities for children and young people, a sector with growing demand.

The total investment amounts to €530,519.70. The council says the funding will not only enhance participants’ employability but also directly improve local public services and the upkeep and animation of public spaces in Pilar de la Horadada, underlining its commitment to job creation and specialised training in socially relevant sectors.