



The Valencian regional government has been accused of quietly paving the way for a controversial waste treatment plant in Torremendo by inserting the possibility into the newly approved environmental protection plan for the future Sierra Escalona Natural Park.

The Plan for the Management of Natural Resources (PORN), published this week in the official gazette, regulates land use across more than 19,000 hectares covering parts of Orihuela, San Miguel de Salinas and Pilar de la Horadada. While billed as a major step forward in environmental protection, the fine print reveals that waste treatment, disposal and recovery plants are considered “compatible uses” within certain buffer zones of the park.

Critics say the move effectively “slips in” the Torremendo site — long rejected by residents — without explicitly naming it.

The proposed plant is being promoted by the Vega Baja Sostenible Consortium, which manages waste from 27 municipalities. Its contractor, a joint venture between PreZero and Cívica, has identified land in Torremendo — owned since 2008 and linked historically to the Brugal corruption investigation — as the preferred location. The site sits between the sierras of Pujálvarez and Cristo, near the Murcia border and upstream of the planned Tabala flood-control dam.

Residents overwhelmingly rejected the location years ago, and opposition remains fierce. Orihuela’s mayor has publicly vowed to oppose the plant and even threatened to pull the municipality out of the consortium if it is imposed.

However, the newly approved PORN for Sierra Escalona and Dehesa de Campoamor leaves the plot within protected boundaries and explicitly allows waste installations in designated “Impact Buffer Zones,” provided they avoid forested and gypsum-vegetation areas. Environmental groups are furious.

Miguel Ángel Pavón, president of Amigos de Sierra Escalona, described the inclusion as “unacceptable,” warning it undermines decades of conservation efforts in one of the most ecologically valuable areas of the Valencian Community.

The consortium argues the plant is urgently needed. Without its own facility, Vega Baja’s waste is currently transported to up to 13 different landfills, some outside the region, increasing costs and logistical complexity. Consortium president Francisco Cano insists a final decision will be put to a vote of all 27 municipalities, plus the provincial council and the regional government, during this term.

Yet suspicions remain that the Generalitat may seek legal mechanisms to bypass municipal licensing altogether by invoking “overriding public interest.”

The future natural park — spanning over 18,000 hectares — includes pine forests, scrubland, farmland mosaics and La Pedrera reservoir. It is home to golden eagles, Bonelli’s eagles, eagle owls and one of southeastern Spain’s strongest wildcat populations.

For many residents and conservationists, the question now is stark: how can a site being elevated to natural park status also become home to a regional rubbish plant?