



Generalitat Pulls Plug on 76-Home Rambla Project

The Valencian regional government has slammed the brakes on a controversial housing development in San Miguel de Salinas that would have seen 76 homes and a 6,000m² supermarket built on flood-prone land.

The project — pushed through in 2020 by the PSOE-led town hall — aimed to rezone 26,000 square metres of non-developable land in the Blue Lagoon area so it could be urbanised. But the site sits in a flat-bottomed valley classified for years as having geomorphological flood risk under the regional flood prevention plan, PATRICOVA.

Despite that, the municipal government approved the Partial Plan SUS-R4 UEF Blue Lagoon with all favourable technical reports. Objections from the “San Miguel Arcángel” Residents’ Association were dismissed, even though the flood risk has appeared clearly on official regional maps since 2003 and in their 2015 revision.

The development was bordered by existing residential streets and the Villamartín private school, and lies upstream from the Villamartín golf course in neighbouring Orihuela. Residents warned that building there would not only endanger the new homes but could worsen flooding downstream.

After local approval, the plan was sent to the regional environment department for assessment. This year, the Official Gazette of the Generalitat published a blunt rejection. The environmental report states categorically that Valencian law prohibits the reclassification of non-developable land affected by flood risk into urban or developable land.

The ruling also highlighted ecological concerns, describing the plot as a “green bridge” that allows wildlife movement and natural water drainage between residential areas. Urbanising it, the report said, would sever that ecological corridor and damage the area’s green infrastructure. It further noted the Vega Baja’s chronic water scarcity and criticised the lack of clear data on long-term water supply for the proposed homes and commercial space.

Developers had argued the land was an “urban island” that needed consolidating and pointed to old planning agreements entitling them to compensation after ceding land for public facilities. They also relied on the now-annulled General Urban Plan — later overturned by the Supreme Court for allowing up to 40,000 unsustainable homes.

In the end, regional law proved decisive: flood-risk land cannot be reclassified. The Generalitat’s decision leaves the project firmly underwater — at least on paper.