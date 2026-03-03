



Orihuela is breaking new ground in language learning with its first-ever Municipal English Spelling Bee, set to take place on March 5 at 10:15 am in the Auditorio de La Lonja. The initiative, presented by Education Councillor Vicente Pina alongside teachers Almudena Heredia (CEIP Miguel Hernández) and Dolores Ruiz (IES Tháder), promises a dynamic, fun, and competitive celebration of students’ English skills.

Councillor Pina described the contest as “a pioneering project born from the vision of local teachers, aimed at promoting collaboration between primary and secondary schools while encouraging innovative educational activities.” He highlighted that it is believed to be the first competition of its kind in the Vega Baja, the province, and across the Valencian Community.

The competition began with over 60 students participating in preliminary rounds at their schools. The final stage will feature 24 students, two from each participating school, competing across six rounds. Each round will include four participants, ultimately producing six finalists who will vie for first, second, and third place in this inaugural edition.

Heredia explained that the Spelling Bee’s main goal is to motivate students and strengthen their English language skills while offering an engaging, hands-on experience beyond the classroom. Ruiz added that the event is “not just a competition but a celebration of the effort and talent students have put into learning English at their schools.”

The competition enjoys strong support from the local community and sponsors, including Networs Academy, UrbanPrint, Burlington Books, OneClinic, Ingedás, Intensilux, Rotary Club Orihuela, Orihuela CF, Caja Rural Central, and Serunion Educa.

Organized by the Education Department of Orihuela City Council in partnership with CEIP Miguel Hernández and IES Tháder, the Spelling Bee will bring together students from 11 schools across the municipality in a morning dedicated to learning, teamwork, and celebrating linguistic excellence.