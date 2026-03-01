



The Government has formally warned Orihuela Council that it could be required to repay more than €1 million in European funding after failing to provide mandatory documentation relating to projects financed under the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) 2014–2020 programme.

According to the PSOE, the Ministry of Territorial Policy has issued two separate requests to the Council seeking detailed updates on several co-financed projects. The ministry’s information system does not record formal declarations confirming completion of the works, prompting the initial inquiry.

After receiving no response to its first request, the ministry sent a second communication granting the Council ten days to submit the required documentation. The notice explicitly warns that failure to comply may trigger proceedings to recover the grants awarded, together with applicable late-payment interest, in accordance with Spain’s General Subsidies Law.

The funds in question—exceeding €1 million—relate to a series of urban improvement initiatives, including the creation of preferential routes for pedestrians and cyclists, energy-efficient public transport measures, the rehabilitation of architectural heritage and urban regeneration works in the Monte San Miguel urban belt, and the installation of intelligent lighting systems in the same area.

Under the terms governing ERDF beneficiaries, the City Council is legally obliged to provide all information requested regarding the status and execution of co-financed operations.

Socialist spokesperson Carolina Gracia described the situation as “incomprehensible,” questioning how the Council could fail to respond to an official ministerial request concerning European public funds. She criticised what she termed the governing coalition’s “serious lack of responsibility,” warning that administrative negligence could result in the loss of substantial financial support, plus interest.

Gracia further noted that the Council has recently applied for additional Government funding under the 2% Cultural programme to support restoration works at the Castle and its walls, arguing that while the current administration is quick to seek subsidies, it seems unable to ensure proper compliance and execution of projects already financed.

She has called for immediate public clarification, prompt compliance with the ministry’s request, and the assumption of political responsibility should the municipality ultimately be required to repay the aid.