



Spain has declassified 153 documents relating to the failed 23 February 1981 military coup, lifting decades of secrecy over one of the most dramatic episodes in the country’s transition to democracy.

The release coincided with the death of Antonio Tejero Molina, the Civil Guard officer who led the armed incursion into the Congress of Deputies, holding MPs hostage and attempting to topple the fledgling democratic government six years after Francisco Franco’s death. Tejero died at 93, with his family describing him as a “man of honour” devoted to Spain.

The documents, posted on the La Moncloa website, include transcripts of military phone calls, intelligence reports from the former CESID service, police and judicial reports, and notes from the defence, interior, and foreign ministries during the 18-hour siege of parliament.

They reveal discussions among coup leaders about “shooting to kill”, references to tanks and other military deployments, and involvement of six intelligence officers. One report estimated that a police intervention inside parliament could have resulted in 80–110 deaths. Messages of support from foreign governments, including Queen Elizabeth II, were also recorded.

Pedro Sánchez said the declassification was intended to “settle a historical debt” and to help debunk conspiracy theories suggesting King Juan Carlos I had prior knowledge or was complicit in the coup. The files confirm that the king learned of the uprising via radio and denounced it in a televised address, a decisive act that helped end the rebellion.

Historians have welcomed the release as a key step toward transparency, providing insight into the fragile state of Spain’s early democracy, the unrest within parts of the military, and the lingering impact of the Franco era and ETA violence on Spanish politics.