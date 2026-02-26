



Local Police in Orihuela have arrested two men after stopping a stolen car during a routine security and document check, returning the vehicle to its rightful owner.

The arrest came during one of the preventive road controls regularly carried out by the Policía Local de Orihuela, which officers say are proving “highly effective” in keeping the town safe.

During the operation, officers pulled over a vehicle that immediately raised red flags. Checks confirmed the car had been reported stolen in Valencia, prompting the instant arrest of the two occupants, both Albanian nationals, as suspected perpetrators of the theft.

In the same police deployment, officers also caught another motorist driving without ever having held a licence. The driver was stopped from continuing his journey to prevent danger on the roads and has now been summoned to appear in court.

Police have defended the checks, stressing they are far more than simple paperwork exercises. Officers insist the controls are a key crime-fighting tool, helping to catch travelling criminals, remove dangerous drivers from the streets and protect residents and visitors alike.

“These operations are not set up to issue fines,” police said, “but to detect offenders in transit, prevent serious road risks and keep Orihuela a safe place to live.”

The swift recovery of the stolen car and the arrests underline, officers say, the value of visible policing — and why these stops will continue across the municipality.