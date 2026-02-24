



Orihuela Costa is set to significantly improve pedestrian access and its connection to the seafront with a full-scale remodelling of Calle Barranco Rubio, a long-awaited project aimed at modernising the area and improving safety.

The Mayor of Orihuela, Pepe Vegara, visited the works alongside Infrastructure Councillor Víctor Valverde and Coastal Councillor Manuel Mestre to inspect progress on the scheme, which focuses on renewing the urban area, enhancing accessibility and improving links to the promenade and beach lift.

The project involves the complete transformation of the street to make it more accessible, while also upgrading the appearance of this busy coastal area. Long-standing connectivity issues with surrounding streets and access to the public lift serving the beach are also being addressed.

Works include the installation of 360 linear metres of kerbing and more than 600 square metres of paving, along with new street furniture such as bollards, benches and litter bins. A new access ramp to the public lift is being built, and pedestrian crossings are being adapted to current accessibility regulations, improving both safety and ease of movement.

Council representatives stressed that the intervention responds to a neighbourhood demand that has been raised for years and will greatly improve functionality in an area that sees heavy footfall, particularly during the peak tourist season.

Further improvements are also planned for the promenade, including the replacement of bollards, the installation of new benches and a levelled connection near the Miraver building, close to the lift that links upper Campoamor with the beach, to further enhance accessibility.