



What a great day it was to play golf. No wind, a first for a long time for our weekend competition. The course was presented to its usual high standard, thanks to Miguel and his team.

Thanks again to Karolina and Jose in the shop and their will do approach, to anything. Duly and Yolanda have the place looking immaculately clean, thank you. Vanessa, Leila and the kitchen staff the bocadillos are very much appreciated, gracias. Jean, Michael Felipe and Oscar thank you for keeping our games moving along nicely.

Last but not least Camillus, Terry and Henry, how well organised are the competitions that players literally only have to turn up on the tee and all is ready to go. Well, done again to all of you.

Our monthly prizes were as follows.

Medal – 1st February 2026 Category I 1st Gareth Conroy – 70 2nd Denis McCormack – 73 Category II 1st Mike Banfield – 76 2nd Kjell Mundheim – 76 Category III 1st Paul Keogh – 70 2nd Mary Molloy – 70

Crystal – 8th February 2026 Category I 1st Gordon Montgomery – 40 pts 2nd Gareth O’Rourke – 38 pts 3rd Paul Tobin – 37 pts Category II 1st Gordon McCadden – 40 pts 2nd Sally Hopkins – 38 pts 3rd Ida Jensen – 36 pts

Golf Prizes – 15th February 2026 Category I 1st Graeme Millington – 38 pts 2nd John O’Brien – 36 pts 3rd Jacqueline Kearney – 36 pts Category II 1st Mary Molloy – 35 pts 2nd Kjell Mundheim – 34 pts 3rd Anselm Molloy – 34 pts.

Down to the results on the day. NTP’s Spenser Robson holes 4 in total, Terry Lambert and Tony Stafford. Cat. 3 Ida Jensen 40, Christine Fyfe 39 and Dave Cosson 38. Cat. 2 Alex Mcintyre 37, Geoff Irwin 37 and Michael Parry 37. Cat. 1 Alan Campbell 39, Denis McCormack 37 and Pavla Serakova 34. Our gross winner Jim Imrie 31. Second on the day with 42 pts Julie Haworth.

A special congratulations to our winner on the day, who has made a very welcome visit to the winner’s circle, Carmel McShea on 44 pts. Congratulations to all the winners and to all those who stayed behind to honour our winners and collect their prizes. Thankfully the presentation was over in super quick time to allow all those wanting to see the match in London. What a historic win for the men in green.