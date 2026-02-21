



The long-awaited Paseo del Mar leisure complex at the Port of Torrevieja is now scheduled to open definitively by the beginning of May, according to sources from the concessionaire. This marks the latest and final target date after several postponements throughout 2024 and 2025. The previous public commitment had pointed to an Easter opening.

Construction of the main structures was largely completed some time ago, with only finishing works and interior adaptations still pending. Progress had slowed due to delays in the surrounding municipal redevelopment works — essential for access to the complex and for upgrading the waterfront area of central Torrevieja — which fall under the responsibility of the City Council. Although these public works are now underway, they remain behind schedule.

Intensive Work, Including Weekends

For several weeks, the concessionaire and the hospitality operators — predominantly franchise brands — have been working intensively, including Saturdays and Sundays, to finalise common areas and complete interior fit-outs.

These brands reflect a mix of fast-food, casual dining, café and restaurant concepts aimed at both local residents and tourists visiting the new waterfront leisure destination and are reported to include McDonald’s, Vips, Ginos, Casa Carmen, Lateral, La Rollerie and Starbucks, among others.

The project covers more than 20,000 square metres of concession land, with buildings reaching volumes equivalent to four and five storeys. Of this, 8,500 square metres are allocated to 27 commercial premises. Commercialisation has been managed by Óptima Global Services (OGS), which reports that 80% of the space has been formally signed and 100% committed.

In addition to hospitality venues, the complex will feature a multiplex cinema operated directly by the concessionaire and an American-style bowling alley run by the Quereda family, pioneers of the bowling sector in Spain.

Current works focus primarily on image and finishing elements: LED lighting systems — already visible in recent weeks — large-format digital screens, corporate branding, interior design, and landscaped green areas. The concessionaire has also completed the access walkway connecting the complex to the Vista Alegre promenade.

Opening Despite Delays in Surrounding Works

Paseo del Mar will open regardless of the other delays in the adjacent urban redevelopment projects led by Torrevieja City Council.

By June, part of the fairground esplanade is expected to be available again for its traditional use. At present, only a concrete slab, new lighting installations and a municipal building — not included in the original port project — have been completed, however, the Torrevieja May Fair will once again have to be held at the concert and market venue next to Avenida Delfina Viudes.

The pedestrian footbridge along the Levante breakwater remains at a foundation stage, with no visible superstructure. Redevelopment works continue in the area surrounding the Customs House, along the waterfront promenade between Mínguez Dock and the new fish market, and within the fairground zone.

Capdepont Square and Traffic Access

Redevelopment of Capdepont Square began several weeks ago with the demolition of its single-storey building, formerly the Pangea office. The objective is to create a new road connection between the Waldo Calero roundabout and Calle Rambla Mateo, intended to become the principal exit route for traffic from the city centre waterfront once all works are completed.

However, following demolition, progress stalled. The City Council had initially stated that the square’s distinctive ficus and palm trees would be preserved, though integrating a roadway within the existing space without removing these trees presents significant design challenges.

The approximately 150 artisan market stalls, commonly known as the “hippy market,” currently relocated to Avenida de la Estación, also have no confirmed return date. Plans envisage redistributing them around the Customs House area and along the new pedestrianised zone created on the former Paseo de la Libertad, adjacent to the fairground.

€50 Million Investment and 50-Year Concession

The concessionaire consortium, led by Empresas del Sol and Enrique Riquelme alongside other major construction and property development firms, has invested more than €50 million in the project — significantly exceeding the initial €20 million forecast.

This total includes approximately €5 million allocated to constructing the new fish market and fully refurbishing the Customs building for use by the Generalitat Valenciana. The regional government also required the construction of the port access road, which remains unfinished pending completion of the Levante breakwater footbridge.

The concession grants a 50-year operating period. Due to port-use regulations, commercial activity within the complex is restricted to hospitality and nautical-related businesses. The development now fully occupies the former port landfill area adjacent to the bay.

The only facility delivered on schedule within the commercial zone was the underground port car park, operated by Telpark, which opened approximately one year ago and which has significantly alleviated acute parking shortages in Torrevieja’s town centre.