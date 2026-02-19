



The animal welfare charity Asoka Orihuela, which manages the municipal animal shelter in Orihuela, is bringing back its popular “Solidarity Walks” to help rescue dogs find loving homes.

The event takes place on Sunday, 22 February, at the shelter in San Bartolomé, and is designed to raise awareness about animal abandonment while encouraging responsible adoption. For a €5 donation, participants can meet the dogs, take one for a guided walk through the surrounding countryside, and learn first-hand about the work carried out by the shelter’s staff and volunteers.

Sessions are open to all ages and will run in Spanish at 10:15am and 11:30am, with a dedicated English-language session at 11:00am, making the event accessible to the wider community. Alongside the walk, visitors will enjoy a guided tour of the facilities and gain insight into the daily care of the animals.

Asoka Orihuela says even a short walk can make a life-changing difference. “Sometimes a simple stroll is enough to create a special bond and inspire a family to adopt,” the charity explains. Each walk also gives the dogs vital social interaction, affection and visibility.

Places are limited and advance registration is required via email at asokaorihuela@gmail.com.

By taking part, residents can help combat animal abandonment, support a local charity, and — most importantly — give a shelter dog the attention and hope it deserves.