



A further section of Torrevieja’s Levante Breakwater promenade has reopened to the public following approval by the Local Government Board of the Ayuntamiento de Torrevieja at an extraordinary and urgent session held on Tuesday morning.

The partial reopening forms part of the ongoing repaving and repair works on the Levante Breakwater and covers an additional stretch of around 250 metres, running from the Bella Lola viewpoint to the next platform in the direction of the lighthouse.

Councillor for Infrastructure Sandra Sánchez confirmed that, following inspections by the project’s technical management team, the works in this section have been completed in full compliance with the approved project. The reopened area functions as a self-contained unit, with continuous access, independent entrances and all the facilities required for public use.

The full project covers a total length of 1,247 metres. With this second partial handover, approximately 700 metres of the promenade are now open to residents and visitors.

Sánchez added that the remaining works are progressing as scheduled, with final completion and full handover expected by the end of March.