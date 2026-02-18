



Spain’s second-highest ranking police chief has dramatically resigned after a judge formally named him a suspect in a bombshell sexual assault case.

José Ángel González, the powerful Deputy Operational Director of the National Police, stepped down after a Madrid court summoned him to testify on March 17 over an alleged sexual assault complaint filed by a fellow police officer. The judge ruled that the accusations show “indications of a possible crime” and ordered further investigation.

The female officer, currently on psychological leave, claims González assaulted her on April 23, 2025, inside an official Interior Ministry residence. According to the complaint, she had previously been in a romantic relationship with him. She alleges he pressured her with repeated calls while she was on duty, ordered her to leave her post in a police vehicle, and later assaulted her despite her “clear and persistent refusals.”

Her lawyer is also seeking investigation into coercion, psychological injury, and misuse of public funds, alleging abuse of authority. Audio recordings and call logs reportedly form part of the evidence.

If convicted, González could face between four and 21 years in prison.

Interior Ministry officials initially saw no grounds for suspension, citing only the admission of the complaint. But as details emerged, González opted to resign.

Police insiders express disbelief, arguing security protocols make parts of the account implausible. González, 66, had served more than four decades in the force.

Meanwhile, a senior female commissioner has stepped in temporarily — as Spain’s top police ranks reel from the unfolding crisis.