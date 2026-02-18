



The city of Orihuela has strengthened road safety after signing a new cooperation protocol between the Guardia Civil Traffic Unit and the Policía Local de Orihuela, aimed at improving coordination and avoiding overlap in traffic policing.

The agreement was signed by Mayor Pepe Vegara, alongside Councillor for Public Safety Mónica Pastor, and senior representatives from the Guardia Civil, Local Police and the Provincial Traffic Authority of Alicante.

The protocol clearly defines responsibilities on urban roads, interurban routes, crossings and municipal public roads, using objective criteria such as town entry and exit signs, residential street designations and speed limits to determine which force has authority in each area.

It also regulates traffic monitoring, accident investigation, road safety offences, and the processing of fines, while establishing joint procedures for alcohol and drug checkpoints. The agreement includes mutual support during festivals, sporting events and emergencies, as well as permanent information sharing between both forces.

Crucially, the protocol ensures that whichever police body arrives first at a traffic accident must provide immediate assistance and preserve evidence until the competent authority takes over, improving response times and effectiveness.

Mayor Vegara said the agreement provides “legal certainty, operational clarity and greater efficiency,” adding that closer institutional cooperation is essential to protecting residents and ensuring rapid, coordinated responses on Orihuela’s roads.