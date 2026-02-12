



Gang caught hiding out at Guardamar campsite after €2,000 sunglasses raid

The Civil Guard has arrested four people following a violent robbery at an optician’s shop in La Marina, San Fulgencio. The suspects — two women and two men — are accused of carrying out a coordinated raid in which they stole designer sunglasses worth around €2,000, assaulting staff while making their escape.

The robbery took place on January 30 at around 5pm. According to investigators, two women entered the shop first to distract one of the employees. At the same time, two men walked straight to a sunglasses display and grabbed eight pairs of glasses.

When staff realised what was happening, one employee tried to stop the theft. The two men reacted violently, grappling with the worker and attempting to throw her to the ground. Another member of staff tried to block the exit, but the gang forced their way out, pushing employees and smashing through the door before fleeing in a waiting vehicle.

The Civil Guard immediately launched a manhunt, with officers from Santa Pola and Guardamar del Segura deployed in the search. The getaway car was later traced to a campsite in Guardamar, where officers set up surveillance.

The operation led to the arrest of all four suspects, aged between 22 and 41, who were staying at the campsite. Police say the group formed two couples, all with previous convictions for similar crimes, and believe they were part of an itinerant gang specialising in this type of robbery.

One pair of stolen sunglasses, valued at €300, was recovered and returned to the shop.

All four suspects have been charged with robbery with violence and intimidation and have been remanded in custody by a court in Elche.