



As Valentine’s Day approaches, couples are reflecting not just on gifts and flowers, but on the subtle gestures that define their relationship. According to Julio García Gómez, a family relationship expert at the Casaverde Foundation, “Breakups often stem from a lack of communication and overreliance on screens and mobile phones.”

The Mobile Trap

One of the biggest sources of tension in modern relationships is the smartphone. Couples often pay more attention to their devices than to each other, leading to misunderstandings and emotional distance. García Gómez recommends creating “mobile-free zones” both at home and outside. In private spaces like bedrooms, phones should be left out of reach, while in shared areas such as kitchens or living rooms, usage should be limited and avoided during meals.

The key is consistency: partners, family, and friends should all respect that phone use at home is reserved for emergencies. This helps preserve personal space and keeps attention focused where it belongs — on each other.

Building Strong Communication

Healthy relationships thrive on dialogue. Experts suggest:

Daily check-ins: Talk about the day’s events and plans for tomorrow.

Weekly future talks: Conduct a casual "interview" with each other about long-term goals, record it, and review to understand verbal and non-verbal cues.

Shared dreams: Discuss upcoming trips, family plans, or life changes to strengthen mutual understanding.

Pitfalls to Avoid

Overusing social media and chats: Limit online activity and follow a schedule.

Neglecting physical affection: Eye contact, smiles, and hugs are more powerful than likes or selfies.

Posting sensitive moments online: Sharing private scenes without your partner's consent can spark conflict.

Small Gestures, Big Impact

Valentine’s Day isn’t just about gifts — it’s about showing care through meaningful gestures: a thoughtful phrase, a heartfelt message, flowers, or a cherished photo. These small actions, combined with mindful communication, can turn the day into a celebration of love rather than a reminder of distance.

Julio García Gómez is a specialist in family and social relationships at the Casaverde Foundation and an expert in emotional communication, verbal language, and body gestures.