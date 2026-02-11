



Iconic sailing vessel opens its decks to the public from Thursday to Sunday, offering immersive guided tours showcasing life on board and the art of traditional sailing

Torrevieja, 11 February 2026 — The historic schooner Pascual Flores, one of Spain’s most treasured floating maritime heritage vessels and a global ambassador for Torrevieja, is entering a new chapter at its home port with the launch of a programme of special guided tours.

From this week, the vessel will open its decks to residents and visitors alike, offering an immersive and educational experience designed to bring Torrevieja’s rich maritime culture to life. The initiative highlights the crucial role played by traditional sailing ships in the economic development of Spain’s eastern coast during the 19th and 20th centuries.

More than just a ship, the Pascual Flores is a floating museum that tells the story of the golden age of Mediterranean coastal trading and the global export of Torrevieja’s salt.

From heritage to tourism, the “Pascual Flores” remains a flagship project for Torrevieja,

Tour times and ticket information

Guided tours will run on the following schedule:

Thursdays and Fridays: One tour at 5.00 pm

One tour at Saturdays and Sundays: Two tours at 12.00 noon and 5.00 pm

Two tours at and Price: €8 per person

€8 per person Tickets: Available at tickets.pascualflores.org or directly on board

During the tour, visitors can explore the ship’s wooden decks, descend into the interior to see the crew cabins and engine room, and gain first-hand insight into daily life during long sea voyages. Expert guides will also explain the complex sail-handling manoeuvres and the vital role vessels like the Pascual Flores played in shipping Torrevieja salt to ports around the world.

A floating ambassador for local history

The original Pascual Flores was built in 1917 on the beaches of Torrevieja. Following a meticulous restoration and reconstruction, the vessel now sails once again as a training ship and tourism ambassador, taking part in major international maritime festivals across Europe.