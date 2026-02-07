Luxury Flats for Family – Officials Quit as ‘Social Homes’ Scandal Deepens





A major political storm has erupted at Alicante City Council after several senior officials resigned and others were placed under investigation over alleged irregularities in the allocation of “social housing” flats worth up to €250,000.

At the centre of the controversy is Residencial Les Naus, a luxury-style development in La Condomina, just minutes from Playa de San Juan — one of Alicante’s most exclusive neighbourhoods.

The scandal has already claimed two high-profile casualties.

Urban Planning Councillor Rocío Gómez stepped down after it emerged she had been awarded a flat in the very first public housing project built in Alicante in more than 20 years. Shortly afterwards, María Pérez-Hickman, Director-General of Internal Organisation, Public Procurement and Fund Management, also resigned amid mounting pressure.

Flats for friends and family?

The Valencian Regional Government has now opened a separate investigation into a council employee accused of falsifying documents about his wife — the municipal architect — in order to secure one of the properties.

Further revelations have fuelled public anger.

According to La Gaceta, two of Pérez-Hickman’s children were granted apartments measuring 80 and 90 square metres, with estimated market values between €200,000 and €250,000.

The Urban Planning Department’s municipal architect, Francisco Nieto, reportedly received an 80 m² flat valued at around €200,000, while Gómez’s own apartment is said to be 90 m² and worth slightly over €200,000.

Mayor orders emergency meeting

Facing growing outrage, Alicante Mayor Luis Barcala has called an extraordinary council meeting and launched an internal investigation to clarify how the properties were allocated.

“We will get to the bottom of this,” city sources said, as opposition parties demanded full transparency and accountability.

Not exactly “social housing”

Adding to the controversy is the nature of the development itself.

Residencial Les Naus consists of 140 three- and four-bedroom homes complete with private parking, storage rooms and commercial units — plus a swimming pool, two padel courts, a basketball court, children’s play areas and a private gym.

Hardly what many residents would recognise as traditional social housing.

Its prime location in La Condomina, close to the beach and high-end amenities, has only intensified criticism, with locals questioning how such properties ended up in the hands of senior officials and their relatives.

How were the homes allocated?

The managing company, Fraorgi, insists the project is a private social housing cooperative built on publicly owned land awarded through a tender for €6.6 million.

Fraorgi says anyone could apply by becoming a cooperative member, provided they met the company’s criteria.

The scheme first opened to applicants in 2018. Properties were assigned in 2022, with construction completed last year and residents moving in shortly afterwards.

But with resignations already confirmed and investigations widening, pressure is mounting on Alicante City Hall — and many are now asking whether homes meant to help ordinary people were quietly diverted to those in power.