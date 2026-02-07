Fire Ravages Torrevieja Underground Garage, Several Cars Destroyed and Resident Hospitalised





A serious fire broke out Thursday night in an underground garage on Calle Ciclón in Torrevieja, causing extensive damage to vehicles and sending one resident to hospital. According to the Alicante Provincial Fire Consortium, the blaze was reported at 10:33 p.m. at a building located at number 8, where it quickly spread among parked cars.

Firefighters arriving on the scene were met with thick smoke and intense flames, forcing them to carry out a simultaneous evacuation of residents while beginning firefighting operations. One neighbour was taken to hospital for treatment amid the chaos.

The fire completely destroyed three vehicles, severely damaged three more, and left over fifteen cars with minor damage. Despite the scale of the blaze, the apartments above the garage were not affected, though residents experienced tense moments as smoke and flames filled the building.

A significant firefighting operation was launched, involving crews from Torrevieja and Almoradí, including one sergeant, two corporals, and ten firefighters. They deployed a range of resources, including a command and headquarters unit (UMJ), a heavy urban pump (BUP), a heavy mother pump (BNP), and a heavy rural pump (BRP). After extinguishing the fire at 12:50 a.m., crews carried out mechanical ventilation of the garage to fully clear smoke and toxic gases, concluding their work at 3:02 a.m.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire, while residents are assessing the damage to their vehicles. The incident highlights the dangers of underground garage fires and the rapid response required to protect both life and property.