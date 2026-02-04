Six Arrested In Spate Of Night-Time Robberies across Alicante





Civil Guard smash criminal crew behind bar, petrol station and tobacconist break-ins across Alicante and Valencia

A hard-core gang of night-time raiders who terrorised bars, petrol stations and tobacconists across eastern Spain has been taken down by the Guardia Civil.

Six men aged between 22 and 33, all with long criminal records, were arrested in Operation “Cajetillax” after a wave of violent break-ins across Alicante and Valencia.

The gang targeted hospitality venues, service stations and tobacco shops, smashing their way inside using crowbars and “butrones” (holes cut through walls), stealing cash registers and thousands of euros’ worth of cigarettes before vanishing into the night.

Robbery Spree Across Two Provinces

The crime spree began last November, when police noticed a sharp rise in forced robberies — some businesses hit multiple times. Towns affected included Villena, Salinas, Banyeres de Mariola, Cocentaina, Castalla, and the Valencian areas of El Saler, Catarroja and Alfafar.

The gang parked stolen or rented vehicles in hidden spots, then crept into town on foot to avoid detection. Once inside, they ripped out tills and grabbed tobacco to resell near their home bases.

Off-Duty Cop Cracks the Case

The breakthrough came in December, when an off-duty Guardia Civil officer in Salinas recognised one of the vehicles — and one of the suspects.

Armed with this intel, officers struck on the night of 12 January, catching three gang members red-handed as they drilled into a Salinas petrol station and stole €3,500 worth of tobacco.

The suspects tried to flee in a stolen car from El Saler, but were chased down, arrested, and forced to hand back both the vehicle and the loot.

Three more arrests followed days later.

Organised, Mobile and Brazen

Police say the gang had clear roles: a leader who sourced and drove vehicles, and rotating members who joined raids depending on location. Most lived in Caudete (Albacete), with others based in Ontinyent (Valencia).

Charges Stack Up

In total, the suspects face:

16 property and economic crime charges

Membership of a criminal organisation

Vehicle theft

Assault on police

Misappropriation of a rented vehicle

All six have appeared before a judge and were released under strict conditions while awaiting trial.

For now, the cigarette thieves are off the streets — and business owners can finally breathe a little easier