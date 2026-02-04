Los Montesinos Launches Largest-Ever Contract for Door-to-Door Waste Collection





Los Montesinos is preparing to implement its largest municipal service contract in history with the launch of a door-to-door waste collection system. The 10-year contract is valued at €5.38 million, covering not only household waste collection but also street cleaning and urban maintenance, which are currently managed by the municipality itself.

The initiative aims to make Los Montesinos the third town in the Vega Baja region to adopt this model, following Dolores and Daya Vieja.

To support the system, the town has already made key investments. It purchased an electric waste collection truck for €93,000 and more than 10,000 individual bins and compostable bags for €434,000, funded partly by European Union grants. The bins include a variety of sizes to separate organic waste, recyclables, and general trash, while special containers and identification systems will help manage the service efficiently.

The door-to-door system requires active participation from residents, who will separate waste at home and leave their bins at the curb according to scheduled collection times. This separation at the source significantly reduces the volume of waste collected, lowering transport and disposal costs for the municipality and, in turn, helping control waste collection fees.

Nearby Dolores, which has used this system for several years, has been able to maintain stable fees and reduce its contribution to the regional waste consortium thanks to lower waste volumes.

However, the system is not without challenges. Apartment buildings and residential complexes may struggle with space for multiple bins, as communal areas often lack room for individual waste containers. Local authorities are holding public information sessions to address concerns, including one planned with the mayor of Dolores to share experience and best practices.

Los Montesinos’ urban layout—with many single-family and low-rise homes—makes it particularly well-suited for door-to-door collection, though the municipality must still engage residents to ensure compliance and smooth operation.

The current waste collection service is provided by Prezero without a formal contract, an arrangement that has lasted five years to ensure essential services continue uninterrupted. The new contract will formalize operations, improve efficiency, and modernize waste management across the town.

The project reflects broader European directives requiring municipalities to manage waste more sustainably while encouraging recycling and reducing disposal costs, making Los Montesinos a pioneer in modern waste collection in the Vega Baja region.