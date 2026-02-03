Plaza Golf Society Tournament Raises €5,623 for Cancer Support





A huge thank you goes to everyone involved in the Plaza Golf Society tournament, held on Friday 12th December, and the presentation that followed at The Hub in Villamartín Plaza.

The event was a tremendous success, with all golfers proudly wearing pink to raise cancer awareness, and each hole generously sponsored by local businesses, demonstrating outstanding community support.

The day was superbly organised by Mick and Tammy, with Mick also hosting the post-presentation auction and raffle, which helped raise vital funds for the AACC. The Pink Ladies were represented by Sandra, Natalie, Vanessa, and Geraldine, who were selling AACC merchandise throughout the day.

Speaking after the event, the organisers said:

“We are absolutely delighted with the support shown on the day. Everyone got behind the cause, and raising €5,623 for the AACC makes all the hard work worthwhile. We couldn’t have asked for a better turnout or a better atmosphere.”

The celebrations continued into the evening with karaoke hosted by Russ, keeping spirits high well into the night.

Once again, sincere thanks go to Mick and Tammy, along with Simon, Cam, and Sheryl from The Hub, plus Andre and all the hardworking staff, for helping to make the event such a fantastic success.