The best hiking trail in the Valencian Community is in the Vega Baja





The reopening of the Aguamarina Walkway—an initiative strongly championed by The Leader newspaper—has proven instrumental in the environmental, scenic, and heritage success of the Mediterranean Trail (GR-92) as it passes through the Vega Baja region.

This coastal stage of more than 20 kilometres, running through Torrevieja, Orihuela and Pilar de la Horadada, has been recognised as the Best Approved Trail 2025 of the Valencian Community by the Federation of Mountain Sports and Climbing of the Valencian Community (FEMECV). The award highlights the route’s outstanding landscape, environmental value and cultural heritage—qualities made accessible once again through the reopening of the Aguamarina Walkway.

The president of the Consortium for the Economic Development of Vega Baja (Convega), Carlos Pastor, will receive the award at the FEMECV annual gala this Friday at the Alfons Roig auditorium of the Faculty of Fine Arts of the Polytechnic University of Valencia.

According to FEMECV, the award represents “significant support for the homologation work carried out” and underscores the “scenic, environmental and heritage quality of the route,” consolidating the Vega Baja del Segura as a benchmark for active and sustainable tourism. Central to this achievement is the restored coastal connectivity enabled by the Aguamarina Walkway, which has reopened environmentally sensitive areas to responsible public use while protecting their natural value.

Stage 22 of the GR-92 won the popular vote with more than 400 votes from nearly 1,000 participants. The route showcases high-value natural enclaves such as Cala Lo Ferrís, Cala Mosca, Cabo Roig and Punta de la Glea, as well as protected micro-reserves of Mediterranean flora and key heritage sites including the Roman quarries of Río Seco and the Torre de la Horadada.

The success of this award-winning trail demonstrates how environmental restoration, public access, and community advocacy—led in this case by The Leader newspaper’s long-standing campaign for the reopening of the Aguamarina Walkway—can work together to deliver lasting benefits for nature, tourism and regional identity.