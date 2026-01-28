The Casanovas Orchestra Fills the Torrevieja Theatre for its First Family Concert





On Sunday morning, the Municipal Theatre in Torrevieja hosted the first Family Concert by the Casanovas Orchestra, which was completely sold out, with the last remaining tickets having been snapped up the day before. Under the title “Music and Instruments of the World,” the Casanovas Orchestra presented a wonderful concert, taking the audience on a musical journey through different cultures of the world, with rhythms such as the Venezuelan joropo, Argentine and Uruguayan tango, dances from Romania and Africa, as well as nods to the traditional music of Japan, Ukraine, Finland, India and Mexican mariachi, among others.

The music was accompanied by a projection of images from the different countries, with the one on India being particularly moving, featuring photographs of Francisco “Maestro” Casanovas himself during his time there, where he conducted the prestigious violinist Yehudi Menuhin and had Melhi Metha, father of the famous international conductor Zubin Mehta, as concertmaster of the Bombay Symphony Orchestra. Zubin Mehta currently holds the honorary presidency of the association named after his former maestro.

The concert was narrated by actor Iván Gisbert, who introduced the different pieces, several of which featured dancers, choirs and soloists from various countries, thanks to the collaboration of several local organisations: the Mariachi group “Alegría”, the cultural association “Acércate a Rumanía” with the “Sânzienele” dance group, Dora Helena and Alcides Almedia from the Cape Verde Association, the Ukrainian School dance group, the Costa Blanca Finnish Parish Choir, the UAnima Choir, the Artkhome Academy and the male section of the José Hódar Choir.

In some pieces, the audience was able to enjoy traditional instruments from each region, such as the sopilka, a wind instrument native to Ukraine, played by Simon Kurochkin, and the kantele, a traditional string instrument from Finland. The audience gave the Casanovas Orchestra and the other participants a standing ovation, and they had a final surprise in store by performing “Happy Birthday” for the conductor José Francisco Sánchez.

The concert was attended by councillors Antonio Quesada, Sandra Sánchez, Ricardo Recuero, Concha Sala and Antonio Vidal. The next concert by the Casanovas Orchestra will take place on Sunday 15 March at 12 noon at the Municipal Theatre in Torrevieja, entitled “Sonrisas y Lágrimas” (“The Sound of Music”) and featuring María Sabater as soloist.