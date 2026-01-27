Family Busted in Ibi: 573 Marijuana Plants Found in Home Grow-Op





The Guardia Civil has dismantled a large marijuana plantation inside a family home in Ibi, arresting three relatives with previous records for similar drug offences.

The operation, dubbed “Errante 2,” was launched after investigators detected suspicious activity at a detached house in the town. Officers confirmed that the residents were growing marijuana intensively inside the property, drying and packaging the drug for distribution from the same home where they lived.

Police also discovered the house was illegally hooked up to the electricity grid, allowing the suspects to power the high-consumption grow operation without paying for it.

The raid took place on January 8, when Guardia Civil investigators, backed by the USECIC unit from Alicante, searched the property and arrested all three occupants. Inside, officers found a sophisticated indoor plantation complete with advanced lighting, climate control and irrigation systems. One room was being used specifically to dry freshly cut plants before preparing the buds for sale.

In total, officers seized 573 marijuana plants, 4.5 kilos of dried marijuana buds, €1,400 in cash, a machete, two knives, two pepper spray canisters, two vehicles, and a large quantity of equipment used for intensive cannabis cultivation.

The suspects are two men aged 41 and 68 and a 72-year-old woman, all members of the same family and all with prior arrests for similar crimes.

They face charges of drug trafficking, electricity fraud, and belonging to a criminal group. After appearing before the courts in Ibi, the three were released under precautionary measures.