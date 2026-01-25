Cloe’s Ex-Boyfriend Hit With Fresh Sentence as Chilling Details of Abuse Come to Light





The justice system has once again turned its spotlight on the murder of Cloe, the 15-year-old girl killed in Orihuela Costa, delivering a new blow to her ex-boyfriend and reopening a case that continues to shock Spain.

This week, the former boyfriend was sentenced to an additional three years in a closed juvenile detention centre, plus four years of supervised release, for the abuse he inflicted on Cloe during their year-long relationship. Prosecutors now want this sentence added to the eight years of confinement he is already serving for her murder, a move that could significantly extend the time he remains behind bars.

The ruling comes as the Provincial Court of Alicante also reviewed an appeal related to the murder conviction, filed solely by the other minor involved in the killing. Cloe’s family, represented by lawyer Juan Carlos Fuentes, continues to act as the private prosecution, determined to see full accountability.

At the heart of the new abuse conviction lies a devastating piece of evidence: Cloe’s mobile phone. After her death, Civil Guard investigators carried out a forensic analysis that exposed a relationship defined by obsessive jealousy, suffocating control, humiliation and threats. According to the findings, the teenager’s life was monitored relentlessly. Her ex-boyfriend checked her phone daily, read her private conversations, ordered her to delete contacts, forced her to remove apps like Snapchat, and even installed a tracking system that allowed him to know her location at all times.

The messages recovered by investigators painted a bleak picture of domination. Warnings, explicit threats and demands for absolute control over Cloe’s friendships and movements filled the chat history. An officer testified in court that what was presented was “only the tip of the iceberg,” adding that many more messages of similar tone existed.

Despite admitting he wrote the messages, the defendant tried to minimise their significance, claiming they did not amount to abuse. He argued that some texts were sent during angry outbursts while he was undergoing drug rehabilitation, and insisted that the location-tracking app had been installed “voluntarily” and with mutual consent.

Witnesses recalled seeing Cloe on one occasion with a broken fingernail, the only visible injury they remembered. The accused dismissed it as an accident, saying it happened while they were “just messing around.”

Investigators, however, described a textbook case of gender-based violence: cycles of jealousy, possessiveness, remorse and reconciliation within a deeply toxic dynamic. They noted that Cloe began to show determination when she finally decided to end the relationship. In the months before her murder, the messages swung between threats and desperate pleas for her to return.

Legally, the new sentence raises complex questions. The ex-boyfriend, now over 18, has already received the maximum punishment allowed under juvenile law for murder. In theory, the sentences should not be combined. Prosecutors disagree, arguing that the abuse was a separate, completed crime and should be added regardless. The issue will be decided when the sentences are executed.

Meanwhile, the appeal over the murder conviction continues. The accomplice claims he acted under the influence of Cloe’s ex-boyfriend and should not have received the same sentence. The main defendant has not appealed his murder conviction.

The final rulings will shape not only the future of those convicted, but also set a crucial precedent for how the justice system handles extreme cases of gender-based violence among minors.

Image courtesy: Plataforma en Memoria de Cloe