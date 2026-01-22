Cartagena Passenger Train Collides with Crane in Spain’s Fourth Rail Incident in a Week





A passenger train collided with a crane truck in Alumbres, Cartagena, on Thursday morning, injuring one person and leaving two others suffering from anxiety attacks. The incident marks Spain’s fourth rail accident in less than a week, intensifying concerns over rail safety nationwide.

The crash occurred near Los Partidiarios, around two kilometres from La Unión, when the arm of a crane truck unexpectedly swung onto the railway track. The train, operated by FEVE, was travelling from Cartagena to Los Nietos with 16 passengers on board when the crane struck the side of one carriage, shattering several windows. Despite the impact, the train did not derail.

Emergency services treated six people at the scene, including two teenagers, two adult men, and two women aged 62 and 74. One passenger suffered minor cuts, while two others required assistance for anxiety attacks. All were transferred to Santa Lucía and Santa María del Rosell hospitals in Cartagena as a precaution.

Authorities confirmed that the crane truck was not operated by Renfe or Adif and was carrying out maintenance work unrelated to railway infrastructure. According to the Cartagena City Council, workers were repairing a nearby power cable at the time of the incident, and no one was inside the crane basket when the collision occurred.

Rail services on the affected line were temporarily suspended but resumed at around 1:15 pm. The Civil Guard has opened an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash.

The incident comes amid growing national alarm following a deadly high-speed train collision in Andalusia on Sunday, which killed at least 43 people. Just two days later, a commuter train derailed near Barcelona after a containment wall collapsed onto the tracks during heavy rain, killing the driver and seriously injuring four passengers. Following those incidents—and another collision in Catalonia the same day—Spain’s main train drivers’ union has called a nationwide strike, citing concerns over rail safety standards